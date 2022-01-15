Sale of Banamex is for strategy, not for costs; it’s very good business: Citi

After the announcement that they would sell Banamex last Tuesday, the US bank Citi assured this Friday that the decision is based solely on its global strategy and not on any cost issue; In fact, he said that the consumption part in Mexico is a great business, with very good returns.

Within the framework of its quarterly results, the global director of the financial institution, Jane Fraser explained that this marks the final point on the countries from which the group has decided to leave., to focus its strategy on wealth and private banking.

“With the announcement of our intention to focus our franchise in Mexico on our institutional and private banking franchises, we have made the final decision related to updating our strategy in regards to the markets we intend to exit,” said the directive.

In turn, the bank’s director of finance, Mark Mason, explained that since the arrival of Fraser, the decision was made to promote the strategy related to keeping the highest value accounts in markets such as Mexico or Asia, and at the same time, get rid of its retail businesses, that is, those related to consumption and companies.

“Looking at our strategy and how we can extract the most value from our franchise through our strategy, There is no cost issue. Mexico is a great consumer franchise with very good returns, we think it has a great value. It was not a cost decision,” Mason explained.

The finance director highlighted that the consumer business in Mexico is a very good one, however, it did not match the financial institution’s plan.

“The consumer business in Mexico is a big business, we are keeping the institutional part because that is how we will connect with the rest of our strategy at a global level; the consumer business was not connected with our strategy and we believe that we can continue with this restructuring, surely the new owners will find more value in it and it is the exact moment to sell this franchise”, Mason specified.

In fact, hours before, the US bank also announced the sale agreement with UOB Group (UOB) for the acquisition of its consumer banking franchises in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

In the fourth quarter of last year, Citi reported earnings of 3,173 million dollars, which represented a drop of 26% compared to the same period of the previous year; Cumulatively, it recorded profits of 21,952 million dollars, an increase of 99% compared to what was obtained in 2020.

“We had a decent finish to 2021 that pushed net income for the year up to $22 billion in what was a much better credit environment than the year before. We continue to transform our bank with a focus on simplification and building a culture of excellence. We have seen the resilience and importance of Citi as we have supported our clients through uncharted waters and we will continue to serve them with pride,” said Fraser.

While its global consumer banking market, Citi reported revenue of $6.9 billion, this is a decrease of 6%, reflecting lower revenue in all regions where it operates.

For the consumer banking market in Latin America, concentrated in Mexico, Citi reported revenues of 1.1 billion dollars, this is a decrease of 4%, reflecting lower loan volumes in both retail banking and cards.

