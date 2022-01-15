Rural houses in Euskadi: This is the baserri where Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth stay

Elsa Pataky and her husband, Chris Hemsworth, would be planning to buy a house in the Basque Country, as pointed out by the program ‘It’s already eight o’clock’ last December. The Basque Country is one of his mandatory stops on his last and recurring visits to Europe from Byron Bay, his usual place of residence. Even the protagonist of ‘Thor’ has declared his love for the area on more than one occasion, highlighting “the friendliness of the people, the incredible food and the great love of surfing that exists in this place.” More specifically, the actor came to publish a few years ago that “removing Australia, San Sebastian is probably the place where I could live.” Let us remember that Elsa’s brother got married in Gipuzkoa and it is, precisely, 25 kilometers from the capital of San Sebastian, where the couple usually stay when they set foot on Basque lands.

On their recent visit to Spain, the actor couple took the opportunity to meet friends, attend to professional matters and enjoy their free time. Far from the hustle and bustle of the big city, they choose the tranquility of the rural environment to stay in the Basque Country, Basalore being their place of reference. A 27-hectare farm that stands on the slopes of Mount Jaizkibel to dominate the Chingudi Bay to Biarritz and the mouth of the Bidasoa River to Hondarribia. “It is a privileged enclave where you can disconnect and give free rein to your emotions, where you can walk or ride a horse, where you can let yourself go and enjoy every last detail,” they point out from their website.

@hotelarbaso



Your refuge in Euskadi



Basalore is the large luxury suite at the Hotel Arbaso in San Sebastián, the latest hotel project by the Aramburu sisters. A spectacular baserri located in Hondarribia, with idyllic exteriors where they offer the possibility of doing outdoor activities, surrounded by mountains, txakoli vineyards, horse stables and their own Wagyu Nagusi cattle. There are also sheep, goats and chickens in the wild. “There are all kinds of animals here. The children of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth went crazy”, recalls the director of the Hotel Arbaso, Raúl Fernández, to the Repsol Guide.

basque luxury



The philosophy of Basalore, whose name is made up of the words ‘basoa’ (forest in Basque) and ‘lorea’ (meaning flower), could not be more in keeping with the lifestyle of the Hemsworth-Pataky couple, lovers of nature and sports, which is why they have chosen Byron Bay (Australia), to live and raise their three children. During his visit to this Basque farmhouse, Fernández assures that they came to ask for an outside gym to be able to maintain their strict training routines, since the hotel itself adapts to the special requests of the clients.

basque luxury



The farmhouse does not detract from the grandiloquence of the landscape, built with a gabled roof, masonry floor, wooden framework and exposed beams. An ode to Basque refinement where state-of-the-art materials have been used to blend “with the aesthetics and design of the baserris of a lifetime”. And it is that, although due to its rustic appearance it seems built centuries ago, this building is only 25 years old. It took two to build and used pieces from different places that were about to be torn down.

basque luxury



Inside, decorated with unique pieces and antiques, there is a spacious living room with a fireplace, next to a reading room and a stately dining room with direct access to the covered wooden porch. On the upper floor are the five bedrooms, one of which is the master suite with an alcove, reading area and Jacuzzi. In total, a large space with capacity for 10 people who can enjoy in its many common spaces.

basque luxury



To complete the exclusive experience, Basalore offers the client cleaning services, chef, private driver, concierge or childcare. All within this privileged location that guarantees the privacy of those tenants who seek tranquility and want to go unnoticed. For this reason, it is not surprising that it has become the Basque refuge for this couple of actors and other professional colleagues. Matt Damon, another great Hollywood star, has also stayed in this farmhouse and has dropped by the area during the celebration of the San Sebastian Film Festival. A pleasure for those who want to and, above all, for those who can afford it, since the price per night amounts to 4,500 euros.