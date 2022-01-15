Robert Pattinson says that his Batman will not be a hero but an avenger

It’s almost time for The Batman to hit theaters, the film that was originally going to be set in the DC cinematic universe but was reimagined as a reboot by director Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes: War – 93%, Let Me In (2010) – 88%, Cloverfield: Monster – 77%), and that features Robert Pattinson (Tenet – 83%, The Lighthouse – 96%, High Life – 73%) as the protagonist. In addition to the fact that we have had several trailers that left fans and critics speechless, we now have the statements of the leading actor who question the heroism of the character.

Although he is considered a superhero, in some stories Batman seems to fit better the definition of antihero, as his methods can go beyond the morality that usually characterizes superheroes. In batmanAccording to Pattinson, we will see a version that questions that nobility that we take for granted, and it is something that the first trailer already gave us when we heard him say “I am revenge” after beating up a thug. In interview with The Daily Record (via Movie Web), Pattinson had this to say on the subject:

I needed to know as much of the character’s history as possible to see what really hadn’t been done… People see Batman as a heroic character but in our story he really questions what the nature of a hero is and gives him a lot of angles. different.

We must also remember the recent statements by the director Matt Reeves to Empire, about the musician Kurt Cobain being a great inspiration for batman, and more specifically, the film about the musician made by Gus Van Sant, Last days (2005). Reeves stated that for this adaptation “instead of turning Bruce Wayne into the version of Playboy” that we already know, he wanted to offer “another version that had gone through great tragedy and became a recluse.”

Batman is one of the most famous superheroes of all time, along with Marvel’s Spider-Man. Not only because of the film adaptations, since long before there were movies, the Bat Man has been the protagonist of successful comics and animated series. Although there are many versions of the superhero, some aspects are almost always the same, such as the fact that his parents were murdered and that motivated him to fight crime, or that he does not have superhuman powers.

Pattinson has some big shoes to fill; Just 10 years ago we said goodbye to Christian Bale (American Psychopath – 67%, Empire of the Sun – 70%, Hostile: American Violence – 81%), in charge of giving life to one of the most beloved Batmans in history, the one from the successful The Dark Knight trilogy; and this 2022 we will say goodbye to Ben Affleck (Argo – 96%, Armageddon- 39%, The Accountant – 51%), who gave life to the Batman of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Despite the fact that the latter was in tapes that divided opinions, he garnered many fans, and although it is not confirmed that we will not see him again after The Flash, the actor has said that in several recent interviews.

When it was announced that Pattinson would play Batman, some fans complained, since they only remembered his role as Edward Cullen in the saga. TwilightHowever, after that series of tapes, the actor has stood out in independent productions with directors such as David Cronenberg, Christopher Nolan and Robert Eggers. batman It will hit theaters this March, and it will be the start of a cinematic universe separate from the DCEU. It is expected that it will have at least two sequels, and that in both we will have the leading actor back already Matt Reeves as director.

