Rihanna shines in a pink swimsuit, very flirty from the pool | INSTAGRAM

The famous singer from Barbados, Rihanna, has made her way into the world of entertainment since her beginnings in music and now taking advantage of her popularity to dedicate herself to what she likes the most, fashion design.

But not only does she know how to design garments perfectly, but she is also a Excellent model already managed to demonstrate it in many Photo shoots different, always managing to show off her beautiful figure from the best angles.

this time the now businesswoman He shared some photographs from inside a swimming pool, images that his fans quickly rescued on a fan page and fondly remembered a few hours ago, gaining the attention of many of his fans.

In the image we can see that he was using one of his garments favourites, a swimsuit or interiors in pink, an outfit that really made her charms shine for the camera and her face even prettier than it already is.

And is that the way to combine their accessories and clothing is spectacular, has a poise that cannot be ignored and that from the moment the camera appears in front of her, she assumes an attitude of total security that is reflected in her entertainment pieces.

Rihanna has photo sessions that to this day are the most attractive to Internet users.



But not only will we address this photograph, but we also have excellent news for you in case you are a follower of Rihanna, you should know that she confessed that she is not completely retired from music.

Despite the fact that he has not made an official studio release for more than five years and also several years without stepping on stage to sing, there is already hope that he will do it again very soon, so we will have to keep a close eye on what they announce to us so as not to miss it.

For now we can continue to enjoy the new pieces of content that have been delivered to us, some of which I will pass on those that are available through the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform, which you can observe in its three volumes and enjoy the excellent audiovisual design that He also dedicated himself to making and that he did it of a first quality.