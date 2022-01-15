Rihanna and Mikky Ekko’s ‘Stay’ celebrates nine years since its release

In January 2013, ‘Stay’ arrived, one of Rihanna’s most heartbreaking ballads and with which she finished conquering the hearts of all her fans. It was co-written by Mikky Ekko, who accompanies him in the duo, and Justin Parker.

This song is a pop and R&B ballad, with piano and guitar chords. The plot of the lyrics refers to the temptation and failure to resist true love. The song garnered a mostly positive response from music critics. And it is that these were unified in praising the vocal performance and emotion.

9 years ago, Rihanna released “Stay” with Mikky Ekko as the second single from her seventh album “Unapologetic”.

‘Stay’ reached number one in Canada, Denmark, South Africa and Israel and reached the top five in sixteen countries, including Australia, France, Germany, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

It reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Rihanna’s 24th single to top ten on the chart, surpassing Whitney Houston. Currently the second most played track on Spotify’s ‘Unapologetic’ album, after ‘Diamonds’.

The music video for the song, directed by Sophie Muller, features Rihanna in a different light looking naked in a bathtub filled with murky water while confessing her vulnerability.

On the other hand, Mikky Ekko is in a bathroom, filling each one of those who watch the audiovisual with emotions that already exceeds 999 million views on YouTube.

The video premiered on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in the US, while she performed the song in the UK on ‘The X Factor’ and at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

The song was covered by Demi Lovato, so critics mentioned that Lovato’s voice was perfect for it, thanks to the high notes that Lovato achieves in her version of the song.