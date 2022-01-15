Retail sales in the US plummet in December • Forbes Mexico

Reuters.- US retail sales fell in December as Americans grappled with goods shortages and an explosion of Covid-19 infections, but that is unlikely to change expectations that economic growth will accelerate in the coming months. fourth trimester.

Retail sales fell 1.9% last month, after rising 0.2% in November., the Commerce Department reported Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales unchanged. Estimates ranged from a 2.0% decline to a 0.8% rise.

Bottlenecks in supply chains caused by the pandemic have led to shortages of goods, including motor vehicles. That prompted consumers to start their holiday shopping in October, hurting retail sales in December.

The early sales could also have affected the so-called seasonal factor, the model the government uses to remove seasonal fluctuations from the data.

Retail sales are made up mostly of goods, while services such as healthcare, education and hotel accommodation make up the remaining part of consumer spending. Restaurants and bars are the only service category in the retail sales report.

Sales could weaken further in January, as the spiral of Covid-19 infections, driven by the Omicron variant, limits the influx of consumers to places such as restaurants and bars.

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales fell 3.1%. Data for November was revised down to show so-called core retail sales declined 0.5% instead of the 0.1% previously reported.

