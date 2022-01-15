reduce isolation times due to contagion- Uno TV

The authorities that make up the National Health Council for Wellbeing (Conasabi) agreed to incorporate a new methodology for the COVID-19 Epidemic Risk Traffic Lightas well as how to reduce days of isolation for people with symptoms and maintain hospital reconversion, focused on expanding capacity in emergency rooms and outpatient clinics

Ministry of Health reduces isolation times due to contagion. Foto_ Cuartoscuro/Archive

Are quarantine and isolation times due to COVID-19 reduced?

The general director of Health Promotion, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, pointed out that because the majority of the population has a complete vaccination schedule, in the Standardized Guideline for epidemiological and laboratory surveillance of viral respiratory disease, the time of isolation was reduced from 14 to seven days, with the purpose that people can return to their usual activities maintaining basic prevention measures.

At the meeting of #CONASABI it was reported that in the “Standardized Guideline for epidemiological and laboratory surveillance of viral respiratory disease” the period of isolation of people with symptoms of respiratory illness was reduced from 14 to 7 days. #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/aRnGQG4axe – HEALTH Mexico (@SSalud_mx) January 14, 2022

Will the Epidemic Traffic Light change in Mexico?

Before the variant Ómicron the COVID-19 Epidemic Risk Traffic Light requires modifications to respond as far as possible to the epidemiological reality, considered Jorge Alcocer Varela, head of the Ministry of Health (Ssa).

. In his capacity as chairman of that governing body, Alcocer Varela assured that after two years of living with the SARS-CoV-2, Mexico learned, watched and built the necessary actions to face variants such as omicron. For this reason, he stressed that the Traffic Light of Epidemic Risk COVID-19 requires modifications to respond as much as possible to reality

“SARS-CoV-2 changes and adapts, we must do the same to deal with it” Jorge Alcocer, Secretary of Health.

It is not yet known how the semaphore values, however, the health experts agreed that before the new predominant variant it is necessary to do it.

And hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Mexico?

The Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, announced that the process of hospital reconversion it will focus on expanding capacity in emergency rooms and outpatient clinics.

These actions, according to the official, are due to the fact that, in general, the Omicron variant requires outpatient clinical management.

“Foreseeing conversion and efficiency mechanisms in the outpatient clinic and emergency rooms will avoid saturation with Ómicron.” Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion

For his part, the health Secretary recommended the rational use of diagnostic tests to ensure their provision in surveillance and medical care to those who truly need them.

He summoned secretaries and secretaries of Health of the 32 states, members of the council, to recover coverage of primary schemes in rural and remote areas, as well as the immunization of lagging, pregnant, 15 to 17-year-olds, in addition to booster doses.

COVID-19 figures in Mexico?

The federal Ssa updated its daily technical report about COVID-19 in Mexico, for Friday, January 14, 2022.

Omicron keeps moving forward: Mexico recorded a new record for daily coronavirus infections (COVID-19); The Ministry of Health (SSA) reported 44,293 cases and 195 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Current active cases: 289 thousand 422

Accumulated confirmed cases: 4 million 302 thousand 069

Total deaths since the start of the pandemic: 301 thousand 107

The incidence rate of cases COVID-19 accumulated this 14 from January in Mexico it is three thousand 306.3 for every 100 thousand inhabitants; The distribution by sex in confirmed cases shows a predominance of 50.8% in women, with a general median age of 39 years.

There are 616 thousand 441 suspected infections this 14 from January

from They will be confirmed or rejected during the next day

Baja California Sur, City of Mexico (CDMX), San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Colima, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Nayarit, Yucatán and Coahuila are the 10 entities in the country with the highest rate of cases COVID-19 active, registered in the last 14 days, for every 100 thousand inhabitants.

East 14 from January, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) authorized the emergency use of Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill; exhibited to test marks COVID-19 not endorsed that are sold on social networks, and warned about an apocryphal version of Merck’s Molnupiravir pill.