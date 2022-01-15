Redmi Note 11 series coming soon to India

While we wait for the Redmi Note 11 series to be introduced in the global market, Redmi has announced its first teaser that points to the arrival of a new Redmi Note for the Indian market. A model that would arrive this month in the Asian country.

Through its social networks, Redmi India has shown the first image announcing the arrival of the new Redmi Note 11 along with the message “Artificial intelligence is coming, are you excited for a remarkable step?”

At the moment the models of the series Redmi Note 11 are only available in China. Models that will reach both India and the rest of the global market under the POCO brand.

Therefore, for the rest of the markets the new Redmi will mount Qualcomm processors unlike in China that are powered by MediaTek. Initially, the Redmi Note 11 and 11 Pro would arrive and later during the month of February the Note 11S would arrive, however many rumors suggest that the latter would arrive first.

The model of the image could correspond to the Redmi Note 11 Pro or Note 11S which will arrive equipped with a 108MP sensor. And as a processor a Snapdragon 860 or 870.

During the next few days we expect Redmi to offer new details about the arrival of these terminals that possibly reaching both India and the rest of the global market at the same time.

>> Keep up to date with offers and news on our Telegram channel <<





Stay up to date with all the news and offers from your favorite brand at our telegram channel. If you are thinking of acquiring a new product of the brand and you have doubts, you can consult our group on Telegram or Facebook with a continuously growing community.

And of course you can find us in the rest of RRSS: Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Are you a fan of photography? Share your best snapshots with us on our photography group.