Rafael Nadal sends a strong message to Novak Djokovic

The Spanish Rafael Nadal sent a message to his rival Novak Djokovic on Saturday, who is in the middle of a legal battle to avoid being deported, assuring that “the Australian Open is much more important than any player.”

Before the start of the Grand Slam on Monday, Nadal assured that “it will be a great Australian Open with or without him”. “If he ends up playing, fine. And if he doesn’t end up playing, that’s what it is”said the former world number one.

The Spanish, who like Djokovic aspires to win his 21st Grand Slam and break the record that they also share with Roger Federer, he assured respect to Serbian “as a person, of course, and as an athlete, without a doubt”.

I really respect him, even if I don’t agree with a lot of things he’s done in the last two weeks.”

Djokovic He is currently being held waiting for the court to rule on the new deportation attempt. by the Australian government, which considers it a threat for not being vaccinated against covid.

Arrived in Australia ten days ago, The Serb saved a first deportation attempt and has been free since Monday, being able to prepare for the tournament. But on Friday, the government again canceled his visa.

“We are in a situation that has become more complicated than expected, that has gotten mixed up and that has dragged on over time”, said Nadal, considering that it would be more positive to talk about tennis.

We are facing one of the most important tournaments in the world. There is no one of us more important than sport itself,” said the Spaniard, current number six in the world after several months absent due to injury.

