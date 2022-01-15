Rachel Zegler admits the industry treats her better for being a white Latina

Without a doubt, throughout the history of cinema there have been different rather conflicting portraits of certain communities. At some point there were films that pigeonholed the African-American community as villains or dangerous people, without omitting the passing of that time when slavery was still common. As obnoxious as the fact that these social portraits are present on the big screen sounds, it is important to take into account the historical moment in which the film was developed, and in some way it helps us understand how things have changed over time. of the years.

Keep reading: Golden Globes 2022: complete list of winners

Nowadays, multiracial couples can be the daily bread in any entertainment medium, as well as the protagonists of different races who are beginning to break with certain clichés. But, for some reason, there are still situations about it that generate a negative conversation among viewers. For 1961, Love without Barriers – 94% put on the table the story of two young people of different races who fall in love and must accept the fact that this will generate strong conflicts between gangs.

At that time, although there was part of the cast that was Latino, the leading role of María was played by Natalie Wood, an American actress. At that particular time, it was quite common. However, now that Steven Spielberg has released Love Without Barriers – 100%, despite starting off on the right foot in the awards season, has generated some conversation due to the fact that Rachel Zegler, the new Maria, is not completely Latina and has been singled out for having “white Latina” privileges when other actresses more representative of the community could have taken the same role.

Regarding this, the actress who will soon play Snow White in a new live-action, touched on the subject during her participation in the podcast of Variety, Awards Circuit. Zegler said she did not fully understand why there are still people so closed that they see their privileges as something bad, and although she accepted being a white Latina, since she has Colombian roots, she said that for her it is a responsibility to be the one who opens the doors to future actresses looking for a place in Hollywood regardless of their ethnic origin.

Continue with: Rachel Zegler explains how she deals with criticism for her version of Snow White

I am a white Latina. I have a lot of privilege, and if that’s the conversation that people want to have about my privilege in this industry, I’m absolutely willing to be part of the conversation because if it’s now up to me to open the doors to people who have been deprived of rights in this industry, I accept it. […] It doesn’t make sense to pigeonhole people and say you can’t or you’re not good enough. [para] what is dictated or that generates a certain type of resentment.

The actress was willing to face the comments against her, and although it seems good to her that talks are generated regarding Latina protagonists in Hollywood, she said that the fact that she is judged for being or not being enough does not contribute anything positive. Latin for the role. It is worth mentioning that, to obtain the character, Rachel competed against 30,000 other applicants, and if Spielberg chose her it was because of her ability and acting range, not because of her skin color.

It may interest you: The best movies of 2021, according to critics

It should also be noted that, for her debut on the big screen, Zegler has done quite well, and her work has even been recognized by specialized critics, which has already earned her her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or a Musical and, without a doubt, he still has a lot to contribute to the cinema. The question is her skin color, origin or privileges will continue to be points for which she will be criticized.