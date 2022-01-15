Querétaro vs Pumas: this was Marco García’s great goal to overtake the university students (Video: Twitter/@FoxSportsMX)

The Cougars continue with a firm step in the beginning of the Closure 2022 and its footballers maintain the state of grace, because in addition to scoring eight goals in the first two games of the season, the quality of the annotations continues to attract attention.

The last to show this was Marco Garcia, the 21-year-old feline academy player who started again, but this time he took the opportunity to score a real goal from long distance and that also served to put his team ahead against the Querétaro White Roosters.

García outlined his right leg and hit the ball with power to beat the Uruguayan goalkeeper Washington Aguerre, who despite his stretch could not reach the ball that was embedded in the upper right corner of his goal.

Marco García, from Pumas, scored a long-distance goal on Matchday 2 of Liga MX vs Querétaro (Photo: Twitter/@FoxSportsMX)

This was the second goal of Cougars in the game and fell to minute 45, before the end of the first half of the game, so it was key for the university students to go to the locker room with confidence, because from minute 4 they were down on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Angel Sepulveda.

For the Pedregal team, the first goal was Leonel Lopez with another long-distance projectile, as he was outlined with a left leg at minute 16 to equalize the commitment from outside the area, which also served as a prelude to a positive night for the men of Andres Lillini And it was full of goals.

The final 3-1 was scored by José Rogério de Oliveira at minute 68, the Brazilian striker who has already three goals in the tournament and that on this occasion sentenced the match against Queretaro although Pumas suffered the expulsion of Alan Mozo two minutes before.

Marco García celebrates the 2-1 of Pumas vs Querétaro (Photo: Twitter/@PumasMX)

This new victory Cougars puts them at the top of the ranking with six units and seven goals in favor in just two games, since last week they took advantage of their local status to win 5-0 Toluca from Ignatius Ambriz.

In that match, the scorers were Jose Rogerio twice, Diogo de Oliveira, Jorge Ruvalcaba and Higor Meritao, who impregnated their fans with enthusiasm after the beating given to the choricero group, but which was confirmed this week after a new exhibition at the Corregidora Stadium.

The next engagement Cougars will be before tigers in University City. It will be on Sunday, January 23 at 12:00 noon and it will mean the first weight test for Lillini, since the team Michael Herrera He is one of the top candidates to lift the title at the end of the semester.

In Clausura 2022, Andrés Lillini is in his fourth tournament at the helm of Pumas (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Marco Antonio Garcia He is one of the best known Pumas youth squad; however, his popularity was forged by an off-court controversy, since in 2020 He was accused of sexual abuse by a high school teacher of the university institution.

The events occurred in September 2017 when his teacher, identified as Itzel “N” discovered the player taking pictures under his skirt, In addition, the images were shared between members of the Puma quarry. Given this fact, the teacher decided to approach the university authorities to denounce the event.

For this reason the footballer, who comes from a prolonged injury and is barely establishing himself in the first feline team, is known around Mexican soccer, especially by those who demanded a greater punishment against the player, who at the time was sanctioned within the institution.

