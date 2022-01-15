Pumas, without reinforcements and with homegrown players, are leaders thanks to Lillini

With a squad without reinforcements and with the commitment to consolidate young players, Lillini’s Pumas have barely lost two of the last 13 games and are currently leaders

The Cougars add just two defeats of the last 13 games they have played, a situation that has Andres Lillini with one of the best performances in what he has been at the head of the team and that confirms the good pace of the feline institution.

Only América, in the Apertura 2021 and during the regular phase, and Atlas, in the first leg of the semifinals of the last tournament, have been able to beat a team that, despite the casualties, shows no signs of weakness.

imago7

“We have been getting up. Of the last 13 games, of the last defeat against America in the regular phase, we lost two. A new tournament did not start, but we have been doing what we came from,” he acknowledged. Lillini, at the end of the game this Friday night against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.

Since October 3, 2021, the auriazules barely suffered two setbacks. That night they fell 2-0 to América and then won in a row against Juárez, León and Xolos. They tied against Pachuca and for the last date of the regular tournament they won 4-3 against Cruz Azul, a victory that sealed their pass to the playoffs.

Then, they beat Toluca 1-2 and qualified for the league. In the big party, they drew goalless in the first leg of the quarterfinals against América and for the second leg they won 1-3 in a sublime display at the Azteca Stadium.

In the semifinals, Atlas overcame the first leg at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario with a goal from Julio Furch, while the second leg was for the felines thanks to a goal from Juan Dinenno, despite the global tie, it was not enough for them to play the final .

At the start of this new tournament, Clausura 2022, they surprised by beating Toluca 5-0 on the first date and now they won 1-3 on the visit against Queretaro.

“All teams have obstacles and more so now with the pandemic. We are all the same, but we do not have to stop believing in what we do. You don’t have to get excited about anything in the future, but go step by step. They were two steps well done,” he added. Lillini after being as leader and scoring eight goals in two dates, their best start in this area in 10 years, the best start for the Cougars in that period.