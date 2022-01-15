Prices, characteristics and photos in Mexico
The Mazda 3 Hatchback 2022 It is already available in our country. With its year-model change, the Japanese compact adjusts its range to only three versions, but keeps the design elements, equipment and engine options that we knew until now intact. Here we tell you what its characteristics are and price in Mexico.
The 2022 range of the Mazda 3 Hatchback is made up of versions i Sport, i Grand Touring Y Signature. The s Grand Touring trim disappears from the portfolio, so the 2.5-liter turbo engine is now exclusive to the top-of-the-line Signature trim.
From its most accessible configuration, the equipment of the Mazda 3 Hatchback in Mexico includes 18″ aluminum wheels, side mirrors with memory, sunroof, LED headlights, rain sensor, automatic climate control, smart key, electrochromic rearview mirror, electric parking brake, reverse sensor, rear view camera, 8-inch screen ” and compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Throughout the range, elements such as steerable headlights, electrochromic left side mirror, leather upholstery, head-up display, paddle shifters, blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert. The Signature version no longer includes the previous model’s 12-speaker Bose sound system; it now shares the 8-speaker HD audio of the rest of the range.
The mechanical configurations do not present novelties. The i Sport and i Grand Touring versions have a 2.5-liter engine. 186 hp and 186 lb-ft with six-speed automatic transmission, with an option for a six-speed manual transmission for the i Sport version. The 2.5-liter turbocharged engine 227 hp and 310 lb-ft with all-wheel drive is included only for the Signature version.
The Mazda 3 Hatchback 2022 price in Mexico part of 424,900 pesos and is now available at brand dealerships. Its main competitors are KIA Forte Hatchback and SEAT Leon.
Mazda 3 Hatchback 2022: Price in Mexico
|
i SportTM
|
424,900 pesos
|
i Sport TA
|
434,900 pesos
|
i Grand Touring
|
474,900 pesos
|
Signature
|
544,900 pesos
i Sport
- 186-hp, 186-lb-ft 2.5-liter engine
- Six-speed automatic or manual transmission
- 18″ aluminum wheels
- Side mirrors with memory
- Auto-on LED headlights
- Rain sensor
- sunroof
- Automatic dual zone air conditioning
- smart key
- Electrochromic rearview mirror
- Driver’s seat with electrical adjustment
- Infotainment with 8″ screen
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
- trip computer
- cruise control
- Electric parking brake with auto hold function
- seven air bags
- rear view camera
- Reverse sensor
- tire pressure monitor
i Grand Touring
Add about i Sport:
- Side mirrors with demisting system
- steerable headlights
- leather upholstery
- Head up display
- Paddle shifters at the wheel
- blind spot monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Signature
Add about i Grand Touring:
- 227-hp, 310-lb-ft 2.5-liter turbo engine
- all-wheel drive
- Electrochromic Left Side Mirror