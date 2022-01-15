Prices, characteristics and photos in Mexico

The Mazda 3 Hatchback 2022 It is already available in our country. With its year-model change, the Japanese compact adjusts its range to only three versions, but keeps the design elements, equipment and engine options that we knew until now intact. Here we tell you what its characteristics are and price in Mexico.

The 2022 range of the Mazda 3 Hatchback is made up of versions i Sport, i Grand Touring Y Signature. The s Grand Touring trim disappears from the portfolio, so the 2.5-liter turbo engine is now exclusive to the top-of-the-line Signature trim.

From its most accessible configuration, the equipment of the Mazda 3 Hatchback in Mexico includes 18″ aluminum wheels, side mirrors with memory, sunroof, LED headlights, rain sensor, automatic climate control, smart key, electrochromic rearview mirror, electric parking brake, reverse sensor, rear view camera, 8-inch screen ” and compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Throughout the range, elements such as steerable headlights, electrochromic left side mirror, leather upholstery, head-up display, paddle shifters, blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert. The Signature version no longer includes the previous model’s 12-speaker Bose sound system; it now shares the 8-speaker HD audio of the rest of the range.

The mechanical configurations do not present novelties. The i Sport and i Grand Touring versions have a 2.5-liter engine. 186 hp and 186 lb-ft with six-speed automatic transmission, with an option for a six-speed manual transmission for the i Sport version. The 2.5-liter turbocharged engine 227 hp and 310 lb-ft with all-wheel drive is included only for the Signature version.

The Mazda 3 Hatchback 2022 price in Mexico part of 424,900 pesos and is now available at brand dealerships. Its main competitors are KIA Forte Hatchback and SEAT Leon.

Mazda 3 Hatchback 2022: Price in Mexico

i SportTM 424,900 pesos i Sport TA 434,900 pesos i Grand Touring 474,900 pesos Signature 544,900 pesos

i Sport

186-hp, 186-lb-ft 2.5-liter engine

Six-speed automatic or manual transmission

18″ aluminum wheels

Side mirrors with memory

Auto-on LED headlights

Rain sensor

sunroof

Automatic dual zone air conditioning

smart key

Electrochromic rearview mirror

Driver’s seat with electrical adjustment

Infotainment with 8″ screen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility

trip computer

cruise control

Electric parking brake with auto hold function

seven air bags

rear view camera

Reverse sensor

tire pressure monitor

i Grand Touring

Add about i Sport:

Side mirrors with demisting system

steerable headlights

leather upholstery

Head up display

Paddle shifters at the wheel

blind spot monitor

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Signature

Add about i Grand Touring: