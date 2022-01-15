Price of the dollar today January 14, peso appreciates again

Today, Friday, January 14, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.3125 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. Despite the fact that the Mexican currency closed the session with a slight decline, less than one cent since yesterday, at the weekly level it achieved an advance of 5.54 cents. With this result, the peso has been advancing for 5 consecutive weeks. According to record of Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended this day at 20.3155. This is how the greenback is quoted in banks.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3155 – Sell: $20.3155

: Buy $20.3155 – Sell: $20.3155 HSBC : Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.68

: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.68 Banamex : Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $20.61

: Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $20.61 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.72 – Sale: $20.85

Purchase: $19.72 – Sale: $20.85 Banorte: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $19.92 – Sale: $20.92

Purchase: $19.92 – Sale: $20.92 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $19.99

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $19.99 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Purchase: $19.37 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $19.37 – Sale: $20.89 Exchange: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.80 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $21.00

As for the bitcoin, at the moment it is at $43,245.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.17 pesos, for $27.77 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

