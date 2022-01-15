price falls to 231.09 pains: Caades

Sinaloa, Mexico.- The favorable climate in South America, the lack of new data and the December holidays, have reduced the volume of operations and the prices of the corn to July 2022, pending new market data.

The Confederation of Agricultural Associations of Sinaloa (Caades) reported that in this scenario this Tuesday the Chicago Grain Exchange began its operations with the close of the day on Monday where corn futures to July 2022 lost 1.6 dollars to settle at 231.09 dollars, which represents an estimated income to the producer of $5,634.32 per ton of corn. While September corn futures fell 2.4 dollars to settle at 219.77 dollars.

On the other hand, wheat futures to July 2022 gained 1.3 dollars to settle at 288.99 dollars, which represents an estimated producer income of $6,616.29 per ton of bread wheat. While September wheat futures rose 1.2 dollars to settle at 289.72 dollars.