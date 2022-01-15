Possible minimum scores for each specialty of the ENARM 2022

The year is just beginning but it is time to start planning everything related to one of the most important events for health professionals. We refer to the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) 2022. In each of its editions, it generates great expectations and always attracts a greater number of doctors. While the most frequently asked question is related to the minimum scores required to enter any of the available specialties.

First of all, it is necessary to mention that it is not mandatory for doctors to present the exam. When they graduate from university there are different paths they can take. From starting your professional career to pursuing a master’s degree.

While for those who aspire to become specialists, it is an essential requirement. But it is not enough to have the desire to excel because you must also show that you have sufficient capacity.

Many applicants and few places available

That is why it is necessary to face this test that roughly consists of 450 reagents that summarize all the years of what has been seen at the university. Although one of the biggest problems is that the available places are very few and are not enough for all applicants.

Until 2019, the outlook was critical because only two out of 10 young people were accepted. While for 2020 there was a radical change. For the first time the available places were doubled. Thanks to this, a total of 17,910 Mexican doctors and 263 foreigners were accepted. While the percentage of acceptance was 42.2.

In addition, it was not the only change because for the first time a thousand scholarships were offered to study the specialty abroad. This was achieved thanks to an agreement with the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) and the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt). Although it is a good initiative, the drawback has been that the only option available is Cuba. In addition, financial support is not available for all specialties.

For 2021 something similar was experienced but despite the increase in places they are still not enough. Now only four out of 10 applicants manage to continue with their dream of being specialists.

Possible specialties available in the ENARM 2022

On the other hand, unless there is a change in structure, for this year it can be expected that there will again be 27 direct entry options and they are the following:

Pathological anatomy.

Anesthesiology.

Audiology, Otoneurology and Phoniatrics.

Quality of Clinical Care.

General Surgery.

Epidemiology.

Medical Genetics.

Geriatrics.

Gynecology and Obstetrics.

Imaging, Diagnostic and Therapeutic.

Sports and Physical Activity Medicine.

Rehabilitation Medicine.

Emergency Medicine.

Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

Family Medicine.

Internal Medicine.

Legal Medicine.

Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging.

Preventive medicine.

Pneumology.

Ophthalmology.

Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery.

Clinical Pathology.

Pediatrics.

Psychiatry.

Radiation Oncology.

Traumatology and orthopedics.

Having said all of the above, the most important thing to succeed in the ENARM 2022 is to achieve at least the minimum number of scores for each specialty. And to have a general idea we share the recorded in last year’s edition. In this way you will have a clearer idea of ​​the qualification you need to secure a place.

It is important to add that these are not definitive qualifications. Until now the Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) has not published the official call for this year. Although it is expected that a scenario similar to that of last year will be recorded.