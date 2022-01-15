Pirates of the Caribbean 6: all about the new installment and Johnny Deep

Now the studio is working on two movies: one with margot robbie -protagonist- and another that has not yet been confirmed. It is worth mentioning that neither will be a direct sequel of the previous deliveries, but will start from scratch.

Furthermore, these new tapes are white of rumors, because supposedly they are not going to have the participation of their iconic protagonist, Jack Sparrow. So far, the only thing that is known is that, on the one hand, the film starring Margot Robbie, will be loaded with female Empowerment, and on the other the tape that was going to ber “Pirates of the Caribbean 6”, Apparently, it will be a ‘reboot’.

Well, since December 2018, Disney confirmed that it was working on a “reboot” of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and that ehe team had decided to do without Johnny Depp, actor who played from 2003 to Jack Sparow.

Finally, Sean Bailey – president of production Walt Disney Studios- assured that: “We want to endow the story with a new energy and vitality”.