Pirates of the Caribbean 6: all about the new installment and Johnny Deep
Rumors are running around the film, it is believed that they will not have the participation of its iconic protagonist, Jack Sparrow.
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is a series of films produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, It is one of the most popular franchises, so much so that it has raised more than 4.5 billion dollars worldwide, however, its sixth installment has not been completed.
‘The curse of the black pearl‘ was the film they started with in 2003 and was so successful that it went on to become a popular movie attraction. disney Theme Parks, Subsequently, four sequels were released. ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.
Since the beginning, Disney I had plans that ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ Y ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ were shot consecutively, however that idea was discarded. Until in 2017, it became publicly known Salazar’s Revenge where Joachim Ronning -Director of Pirates of the Caribbean- would take care of the staging alone.
Now the studio is working on two movies: one with margot robbie -protagonist- and another that has not yet been confirmed. It is worth mentioning that neither will be a direct sequel of the previous deliveries, but will start from scratch.
Furthermore, these new tapes are white of rumors, because supposedly they are not going to have the participation of their iconic protagonist, Jack Sparrow. So far, the only thing that is known is that, on the one hand, the film starring Margot Robbie, will be loaded with female Empowerment, and on the other the tape that was going to ber “Pirates of the Caribbean 6”, Apparently, it will be a ‘reboot’.
Well, since December 2018, Disney confirmed that it was working on a “reboot” of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and that ehe team had decided to do without Johnny Depp, actor who played from 2003 to Jack Sparow.
Finally, Sean Bailey – president of production Walt Disney Studios- assured that: “We want to endow the story with a new energy and vitality”.
