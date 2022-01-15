Paul Arriola will be the new reinforcement of America

Midtime Editorial

bombshell in the America! the american player Paul Arriola will become the new reinforcement of the Eagles for him Closure 2022, player with whom the azulcremas will seek to win the long-awaited title of Mexican soccer.

Sources close to the Coapa complex confirmed to Halftime that the signing of the 26-year-old DC United winger, who is also part of the United States selection.

It should be noted that this will not be the first time that Arriola militate in Mexican soccer, because between 2013 and 2017 He was part of the ranks of Xolos from Tijuana, team with which he began his career as a professional soccer player and later left to arrive at D.C.United.

Before it was confirmed that the signing had already taken place, it was the player himself who revealed that there were approaches with the Coapa team. “If there is somethingI don’t know if it’s rumor or real. I can’t say much but yes there is interestArriola mentioned in an interview with TUDN.

Several reports pointed out that Arriola, who also has Mexican nationality thanks to his grandparents, was in the sights of other teams in the MLS as LA Galaxy; However the America managed to tie the signing after making several offers.