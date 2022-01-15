Oppo Find X5 Pro, the biggest competitor of the Xiaomi 12 and Galaxy S22

Things have changed a lot in the technological landscape when we talk about brands. Brands like Huawei, OnePlus or LG have lost relevance in the West and are no longer a worrying competitor for others like Samsung or Xiaomi. Some have left and others arrive, as may be the case of realme or oppo. Today it’s time to talk about Oppo Find X5 Pro, one of the most important high-end mobiles of the 2022 season. This device can be one of the headaches of the Xiaomi 12 and Galaxy S22, as it has been leaked with some really interesting features.

Oppo wants to have the king of the high range with its next Find X5

Today the characteristics of the Oppo Find X5 Pro revealing a complete list. Its data sheet reveals a direct entry into the highest range, surpassing other very important devices in some sections. Oppo is becoming more and more important in the West and could start to be a problem for samsung and xiaomi in the high range.

The leaked specifications speak of a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display in QHD+ resolution and with 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo will use one of the most advanced panels and a resolution that will be above average.

Regarding the power Oppo has not been complicated: it will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. RAM and storage options are not yet known, but it is very likely to see memories with very high figures and the best chips of the moment.

The rear camera will be triple and will have as main sensor a Sony IMX766 50 MP with OIS. The second sensor will be a 50 MP wide angle sensor and, finally, a 13 MP sensor of which details are unknown.

The list of characteristics closes a battery of 5,000mAh with fast charging 80W wired and 50W wireless. On paper, few things are missing in this Oppo Find X5 Pro right now.

He stands, without having presented himself, as one of the favorite phones of all 2022. Their are not compared to those of Xiaomi, but they are very similar to those of Samsung. Most likely this Find X5 Pro cost more than 1,000 euros/dollars when it shows up.