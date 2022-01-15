One of Xiaomi’s latest “Pro” beasts drops to 189 euros

The Chinese smartphone is destined to become a bestseller, you can’t go wrong.

You can get one of the latest Xiaomi releases for less than 200 euros. We are not talking about any device, but the POCO M4 Pro 5G, a smartphone that will allow you to enjoy the maximum connection speed and many other features. We found it on AliExpress for only €189 in its version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

There is something you should keep in mind, the shipment is 3.52 euros, but it is worth it if it is to take home a smartphone like this. POCO’s mobile incorporates a striking design, a panel that exceeds 6.5 inches and one of the Dimension processors manufactured by MediaTek. This is all you need to know about him.

This is POCO’s smartphone

The Chinese device arrives with a 6.6-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. It incorporates a small hole for the camera, but you will forget about it after a few hours of use. Its body is made of a nice polycarbonate, with a striking rear and a large module where its 4 cameras are located. A step up from its predecessor, the POCO M3 Pro 5G.

Your brain is one of MediaTek’s processors, the Dimension 810. You will not have problems with its performance on a day-to-day basis and you will be able to make the leap to 5G connectivity. You get the peace of mind that it offers smooth performance, the applications you use every day will move without any difficulty.

MediaTek Dimension 810

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.6″ Full HD+ 90Hz IPS display

2 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

NFC, 5G, jack and FM radio

There are two sensors that the POCO M4 Pro 5G incorporates on its back: we come across a 50 megapixel main camera and a wide angle sensor 8 megapixel camera made by Sony. In the little hole in his forehead, a 16 megapixel camera with which you can take good selfies.

Your battery, on the other hand, reaches 5,000 mAh and has a fast technology of fast charge of 33W. In addition, it comes with a side fingerprint reader, face unlock, NFC And till 5G connectivity, you can enjoy the maximum connection speed.

If you are looking for a complete and differential mobile for less than 200 euros, the POCO M4 Pro is one of the purchases of the moment. Not only does it attract attention with its design, it also has everything you may need in your day-to-day life and the odd extra.

