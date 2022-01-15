Novak Djokovic: Serbian tennis player arrested in Australia after the government canceled his visa for the second time

  • BBC News World

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was arrested this Saturday after the Australian government canceled his visa for the second time, in a conflict over his right to remain in the country without being vaccinated against covid-19.

The decision, which the Australian authorities based on “health and good order”, means that world tennis star faces deportation and the prohibition to obtain a new visa for three years.

Djokovic’s lawyers called the decision “obviously irrational” and said they will appeal it.

The world number one tennis player is still on the schedule to play at the Australian Open which starts next Monday.

