Nino Cerruti: Iconic Italian Fashion Designer Dies at 91, Reports Say

Nino Cerruti, the Italian fashion designer who became one of the leading figures in menswear during the 20th century, has died, Italian media reported.

Cerruti, who was 91 years old, is credited with revolutionizing men’s ready-to-wear fashion in the 1960s. He also gave designer Giorgio Armani his first break in fashion.

He died in northwestern Italy, where his family had operated a textile company since 1881, the Italian news agency LaPresse reported. He had been admitted to a hospital for a hip operation, the Italian newspaper Corriere said.

Cerruti pictured at a film premiere in Berlin in 2011 (Tim Brakemeier/AFP via Getty Images)

On the death of his father in 1950, Cerruti, then 20 years old, inherited the family business in the town of Biella, in the Piedmont region.

Seven years later, he launched his first menswear company, Hitman, with the goal of creating sartorial elegance on an industrial scale. Armani was hired at the company’s factory in the mid-1960s.

Paying tribute, Armani described Cerruti as a creative entrepreneur with “a sharp eye, a real curiosity, the ability to dare.” In a statement, he added that “his polite way of being bossy, bossy even” would be missed.

“Although our contacts have diminished over the years, I have always considered him one of the people who has had a real and positive influence on my life,” he continued.

“From him I learned not only the taste for the softness of the wardrobe, but also the importance of an integral vision, as a designer and as an entrepreneur.”

Cerruti founded the luxury menswear fashion house Cerruti 1881 in Paris in 1967. Known as an innovator, he is credited with revolutionizing fashion after asking male and female models to walk the runway in the same clothes.

By the 1980s, his designs were in demand in Hollywood, and his clientele included such stars as Jack Nicholson, Tom Hanks, and Julia Roberts.

Cerruti with French actresses Catherine Deneuve (center) and Fanny Ardant in Paris in 1999 (Jack Guez/Getty Images)

Beyond menswear, Cerruti launched a line of womenswear and designed perfumes, watches, and leather goods.

At one point, his fashion house was asked to be the official designer for the Ferrari Formula 1 team.

He sold the company and resigned from his designer role in the early 2000s, focusing on the textile business.

Carlo Capasa, president of Italy’s fashion chamber, called Cerruti “a great innovator” and “one of the most elegant men in Italy.”

“He was the first to understand the importance of creativity in men’s fashion and to give space to a young designer of immense talent like Giorgio Armani, changing the very criteria of how to dress,” he said.

“He was one of the first to have a strong international presence, representing to the world that unique combination of creativity and quality that came to characterize and still characterizes Italian fashion.”