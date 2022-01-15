Nino Cerruti dies, the Italian genius who reinvented the suit

Italian designer Nino Cerruti, the man who reinvented the suit to make it comfortable and launched designers like Giorgio Armani, died on Saturday January 15 in Vercelli (northern Italy) at the age of 91.

Cerruti died as a result of complications after a hip operation, reported the media, which echoed a communication that was sent to the employees of his luxury firm.

the great legacy

Born in 1930 in Biella, in the Piedmont region of Italy, the creative was one of the great protagonists of 20th century fashion with his revolutionary ideas. It is Nino Cerruti who came up with the image of a minimalist Sharon Stone dressed in white, without underwear, in her most famous scene in Basic Instinct or the iconic polka dot dress that Julia Roberts wore when she went to her first polo match in Pretty Woman.

He entered the golden history of Hollywood making film collaborations and dressing great female stars, such as Catherine Deneuve or Faye Dunaway. While succeeding with the big business that would change his life, his namesake firm.

In this file photo taken on December 15, 1999, French actresses Catherine Deneuve (center) and Fanny Ardant JACK GUEZ / AFP

Descendant of a family of textile industrialists from Biella, Cerruti inherited the family business very young, after the death of his father, at the age of twenty, and devoted great efforts to the research and development of materials. This was what would eventually take him to the top.

Since 1957 he managed to make a name for himself all over the world with the presentation in Milan of his first clothing line, the “Hitman”. In 1962 he founded the brand “Flying Cross” with Osvaldo Test and in 1967 he opened the first Cerruti 1881 boutique in the Place de la Madeleine in Paris, which led him to move the firm’s headquarters to the fashion capital.

In the mid-sixties in his company “Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti” new emerging names in Italian fashion began to collaborate, hiring a then unknown Giorgio Armani as a designer.

In this file photo taken on March 9, 1985, Italian fashion designer Nino Cerruti rides his bicycle on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice. RALPH GATTI / AFP

Nino Cerrruti managed to take fashion to a new dimension, rejuvenating and reinventing it without losing the taste and elegance that characterized him while preserving traditional methods. His illustrious client list included names like Michael Douglas, Clint Eastwood and Harrison Ford.

The great success of what was his first pret-a-porter line pushed him to create what would be his first women’s line, one that would end up representing 20 percent of his company’s total turnover. In 1975, its Hitman line began the production and distribution of knitwear, shirts and the casual line: Cerruti 1881 Brothers.

In this file photo taken on February 12, 2011, Italian fashion designer Nino Cerruti arrives on the red carpet of the Berlinale international film festival. TIM BRAKEMEIER / AFP

At the end of the seventies he also launched the first men’s perfume linked to the brand, called “Nino Cerruti”, which was followed by other intuitions and innovations such as the sports line, especially appreciated for clothing dedicated to tennis and skiing and worn by stars. like the American Jimmy Connors or the Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark.

In the 1980s, he began designing for Hollywood celebrities. He designed the costumes for Bonnie & Clyde, Pretty Woman or Basic Instinct. “It’s a long story, told in the present tense,” Cerruti used to say. His contribution to history will be something unforgettable.