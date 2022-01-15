Nicole Kidman and Bella Cruise can’t have a mother-daughter relationship because of Scientology

The actress Nicole Kidman she cannot have a normal relationship like the rest of the mothers in the world with her daughter Bella Cruise, whom she adopted with Tom Cruise.

Bella is an important member of the church of the scientology, created in 1954, and due to the rules of this religion cannot have a normal relationship with Kidman, reads La Botana.

An “In Touch” post claims that Kidman and Bella’s relationship is not just a family breakup, the strict laws of the church they do not allow Cruise’s daughter to maintain a relationship with her mother, because defectors from the religion are considered “SP” or “Suppressive Persons”.

Leah Remini is one of the few dropouts of the church that has revealed the abuse of the sect.

Remini remembers asking Bella if she had seen her mother recently. She replied, “Not if I have a choice. Our mother is a damn SP”.

Kidman was born into a catholic home, his father was a psychologist and his religious background conflicted with the ideals of Scientology.

Initially, Kidman was engaged with the sect, however, he began to have doubts about its rules and belief, as it was forbidden to associate with psychologists, so he began to distance himself.’

Finally, in 1997, the actress publicly declared that she was no longer part of Scientology.

Adoption

Tom Cruise and Kidman met on the set of “Stormy Days” in 1989, and they were married for just over a year.

Kidman wanted to be a mother immediately, suffered a ectopic pregnancy, which caused a miscarriage. And as a result of the traumatic episode the couple decided to adopt, Isabella Jane (born in 1992) and Connor Anthony (1995).

