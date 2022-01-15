Nicolas Cage’s TOP 5 FILMS





Some of the artistic royalty – filmic, Nicolas Cage He was born wanting to emulate the achievements of his grandparents (composers and actresses), parents (writers and dancers) and uncles (directors and actresses), so he immediately decided to study drama in the best institutes to be able to shake off the heavy family shadow, especially all that of his uncle, a Francis Ford Coppola who even rejected him from a casting very early in his career.

But there was something about that young man (Roger Ebert would equate him with Pacino, De Niro, calling him the most underrated actor of his time), a combination of drive and talent that not only led him to change his last name (he chose Cage for the character from the comics , Luke Cage), but also to find his own path within the movies and love, becoming one of the most mediatic conquerors and actors of the late 80s and the entire 90s.

Winner of more than 40 awards, Nicolas Kim Coppola is charged with perhaps being the actor with the worst agent in Hollywood history, starring in crap everywhere, but underneath that fun (which can reach grotesque levels) also there is a chameleon with high dramatic and comedic abilities, capable of performing excellently in thrillers, romances, humor and even action! being under the command of high-ranking directors and being in recent years one of the most versatile and active histrions in both the b series, indie and commercial cinema.

A “great character” ahead of what is actually a good actor! No one who calls his son Kal-El (his love of comics is a serious thing), who has a lot of debt for his taxes (and they say that he bets), and who accepts any job they give him cannot go unnoticed! And it is that Nicolas Cage despite all his clutter and misfortunes, will always be one of the darlings of the audience.

Do you want to prove that Nicolas Cage is an excellent actor? Let’s celebrate his 56 years remembering his 5 Best Movies (and a bonus – “guilty taste” par excellence).

Bonus – Con Air (Simon West, 1997)

Whoever does not enjoy this absurd and explosive madness, cast the first stone. With a fantastic and irresistible casting, the pyrotechnic cinema of the late 90s saw one of its banners with Cage as a man of action, a facet that was not unknown to him (that same year he did Face / Off and a year before The Rock), but that here he takes certain liberties and extravagances that have even made him the material for memes. Personally, I feel that it stands out from other films of the same nature and perhaps better (“dramatically” speaking as the aforementioned ones) precisely because it is not taken seriously, making it an enjoyable product and very close to series b. The scene of the hair in front of the explosion is the best shampoo commercial in history

Bonus 2 – Mom and Dad / Mandy / Color Out of Space (2017, 2018, 2019)

In recent years, Cage has cloistered himself with exquisite wisdom in indie and/or b-series products full of blood, gore and violence, and which at the same time have rewarded him by staying current and in the taste of the public and critics. Very similar to each other and just as crazy and even interesting in their visual proposal and/or symbolic load, the first one was a tense black comedy about fatherhood and those “damn” teenagers; the second (undoubtedly his most revered film in recent years), a story of revenge under a delicacy of guts, gore and neon that gave us a fight with chainsaws!, but also an eloquent “b” deeper than we expected. appears; the third, an insane “Lovecraftian” SF tape that can leave you perplexed.

5 – Raising Arizona (Joel & Ethan Coen, 1987)

Every Cage fan should dig into their past to find this comic gem, simply hilarious and packed with formidable sequences that will a priori forge the narrative style of the Coens and Nick’s comic vein: a small-time criminal who marries a sterile police, for which both will decide to steal one of the 7 babies of a billionaire in the region to raise it as their son, but not before being harassed by the husband’s former cellmates and a bounty hunter taken from the imaginary of Mad Max, enough to channel a hilarious and fast-paced road movie that, unlike its similar ones, is one of the most naked and honest examples of American parody.

4 – Kick-Ass (Matthew Vaughn, 2010)

In a breath of fresh air to the wasted subgenre of superheroes, by way of parody, explicit violence and a touch of drama, Kick-Ass came to fulfill one of Cage’s greatest dreams by playing a nocturnal avenger with the look of “Batman”. ” (did you know that he was very close to being Superman?). However, his interpretation went beyond the mask and throwing shit, achieving a very worthy emotional and dramatic portrait of a former police officer and father unable to bear the mourning for the loss of his wife, hiding his frustration and directing his revenge through from the comics and seeking justice into his own hand (and that of his daughter, an extraordinary Chloe Moretz)

3 – Moonstruck (Norman Jewison, 1987)

Underrated and forgotten romantic comedy that would give Cher her Oscar as an actress (plus supporting actress and original screenplay) and one of her best performances to a Nicolas Cage on the rise and in the plan of “conqueror” (he is known to be a ” Don Juan” also off camera). Jewison not only rescues the meaning of those classic Hollywood romances, with great performances, touching moments and dialogues, but also faithful to his multi-racial style, turns this love triangle into an Italian-American fable as entertaining as it is sympathetic, roots that also they allowed Nicolas Kim Coppola to gracefully reveal his ancestry. Please watch it, it’s highly funny and recommended

2 – Adaptation (Spike Jonze, 2002)

We arrive at the place of the two jewels in the crown, the first of them a drama that borders on the surreal, manages to channel one of the best, most entertaining and complex self-stories in cinema. Kaufman’s majestic script is a self-satire on the creative film and writing process, from which the famous screenwriter divides his personality between auteur and commercial cinema through two characters, two twins played with impressive solvency, versatility and credibility by a tremendous and unrecognizable Nicolas Cage, who manages to capture both extensions of Kaufman and transport them to a story that builds tension, comedy, camaraderie and an emotionally charged ending around his double performance.

1 – Leaving Las Vegas (Mike Figgis, 1995)

Unanimously, the crude degradation of alcoholism portrayed by Nicolas Cage is so amazing that without fear of exaggeration we could be facing one of the greatest male performances in history! The Oscar, the Globe and the San Sebastian Festival agreed, but the reality is that any award falls short in the face of such a powerful and empathetic performance. The motives of his character are vague, but Figgis’s great success is to add a kind of “mockumentary” to the narrative, a characteristic that immediately provides a connection and veracity to the unusual story, making the audience wonder. focus on degradation and its imminent end. I stand up Nicolas and I forgive you all your crap for this performance