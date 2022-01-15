Netflix will raise its prices again

Nowadays there are a lot of options to watch content via streaming, but for many, Netflix is still his favourite. The catalog of this platform has been constantly growing with original productions, and it seems that they are going to need more money to continue with them. We say this because Netflix will raise their prices again United States and Canada.

The present day, Netflix updated its pricing table to reflect this increase in the standard and premium plans. This is how they will look now:

– Standard: It went up to $15.50 dollars from $14 dollars

– Premium 4K: It went up to $20 dollars from $18 dollars.

According to a company spokesperson, this change will help them continue to develop new content for users:

“We understand that people have more entertainment options than ever before and we are committed to delivering an even better experience for our members. We are updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always, we offer a range of plans so members can choose a price that fits their budget.”

At the moment this price increase is limited only to the previously mentioned countries, but let’s not rule out the possibility that they will eventually apply it here in Mexico as well. After all, in 2020 the costs in our territory also increased, but to date they have remained stable.

Publisher’s note: Netflix has certainly improved its production of original content, but the other streaming companies also have a lot of things up their sleeves and some of them, like HBO Max, are available for a much lower price. Maybe Netflix should start to come up with some kind of fringe benefit for some of its most loyal users.

Via: IGN