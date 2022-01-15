Netflix ranking in the United States: top 10 of the most watched movies today Friday, January 14

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in theaters and in streaming. That is, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and have everyone breathless.

one. Without shyness

Mystery novelist Grace Miller has an instinct when it comes to finding a motive…and she’ll need her expertise to help solve her sister’s murder.

two. tides

In the not-too-distant future: After a global catastrophe has wiped out nearly all of humanity on Earth, an elite astronaut from the space colony Kepler must make a decision that will seal the fate of the people on both planets.

3. don’t look up

Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, have just discovered something as amazing as it is dangerous. An orbiting comet is in the solar system and is going to collide directly with the Earth. Despite all his attempts to warn the government and the populace, it seems that humanity is willing to make a joke of it. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe, Kate and Randall will embark on a media tour that will take them from the White House to the craziest morning show on television to try to make the world aware that he is about to die.

Four. follow me roll

Danny Maccabee is a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married so as not to commit to any woman. But one day he meets the stunning Palmer, a young woman with whom he wants something more serious. The problem is that when Palmer discovers his wedding ring, he thinks he is, so Danny decides to hire his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend to be his family. His intention is to show Palmer that his love for her is so great that he is about to divorce his wife.

5. The Bonebreaker Clan

Paul Crewe, a football player, and Nate Scarboro, a coach and former champion, are serving time in the same prison. Together they decide to form a team to play against the guards.

6. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie Bucket (Freddie Highmore), a very good boy from a very poor family, wins a contest, along with four other children from different parts of the world, to enjoy a day-long visit to the gigantic chocolate factory run by the eccentric Willy Wonka (Johnny Depp) and his crew of Oompa-Loompas. The factory looks like a fantastic and magical world full of different flavors, all very sweet.

7. The Town: City of Thieves

In Boston there are more than 300 robberies every year. And a neighborhood called Charlestown has spawned more armored car and bank robbers than anywhere else in the US One of them is Doug MacRay, though he’s not made of the same stuff as his colleagues in crime. Unlike them, Doug has had a chance to succeed, a chance to avoid following in his father’s criminal footsteps. But instead, he became the leader of a group of ruthless bank robbers who pride themselves on taking what they want cleanly. The only family Doug has is that of his criminal associates. However, everything changes after the last work of the band. Doug will try to change his life and city, but it will not be easy for him to do so.

8. Journey to the Center of the Earth 2: The Mysterious Island

Sean (Hutcherson) receives a distress call from a mysterious island, which does not appear on any maps. It is a place with strange forms of life. Sean will embark on the search accompanied by his stepfather (Johnson), a helicopter pilot (Guzman) and his beautiful and temperamental daughter (Hudgens). Sequel to “Journey to the Center of the Earth 3D”.

9. Malibu’s Most Wanted

Bill Gluckman (Ryan O’Neal), a rich Jew from Malibu who is running for governor of California, sees his political career in danger because of his son (Jamie Kennedy), a rich kid who, in his desire to become a rapper, never stops. of embarrassing his father every time he speaks and acts like one. So Bill, determined to teach him a lesson and hoping to get the idea of ​​being a rapper out of his head, hires two actors posing as gangsters to kidnap his son and teach him how “tough” the world is in the world. that you want to enter.

10. robbery in the church

Two criminals try to hold up a church. While carrying out their plan they must take everyone in the church as hostages who will slowly show them the mistakes made in their lives.

