Netflix: five tapes available on the platform that will compete in the Oscars | streaming | Movies | Don’t look up | Tick ​​Tick Boom | revtli | ANSWERS

2021 has been a great year for Netflix and some films It has been the faithful reflection of it. Shortly after winning the award for the Oscar to the best of international cinema, we tell you which five productions are available on the service of streaming and who aspire to win a statuette.

the dark daughter

It debuted at Cannes and since then it has become one of the promises on the platform. Maggie Gyllenhaal directs a singular work based on the homonymous novel by Elena Ferrante to tell the story of Leda, a woman obsessed with the past and her memories, forcing herself to relive them and try to stop it.

don’t look up

On the one hand, users of the service streaming they made it a hit; on the other, the critics have not been so condescending. However, the winning formula of bringing together stars like Leonardi DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Tomothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep herself was at least a success.

the power of the dog

The already Oscar-winning director Jane Campion is based on a novel of the same name to adapt the story with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons as main characters. The major categories will have the name of this work among their various nominations.

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Andrew Garfield does not want to be left alone with the Golden Globe that he recently won, but now he is going for an award in the Oscar category with this film. Without a doubt, a tribute to musical theatrical compositions that the actor knows how to do justice to in this production.

Fire night

From Mexico and to compete for the Best Foreign Film, the film directed by Tatiana Huezo is available on the platform and is very close to overcoming its pre-selection to officially compete. He wants to follow in the footsteps of “Roma” and win the award in the same category.

