Negotiation between America and Meré can be closed in the next few hours

The absence of Jorge Meré at Colonia, from the Bundesliga, fuels the possibility that the player will become an América player

The negotiation between América and Koln of Germany for Jorge Meré is at a crucial moment, since Alexander Wehrle, general director of the Bundesliga team, revealed that this Saturday the future of the Spanish defender could be defined, who points to be reinforcement of the Eagles for Clausura 2022.

“The interest is there and it has been deposited with us. Now, if possible, everything should be clear before the main match on Saturday”, declared the manager in an interview for bild, in which he also pointed out that the Spaniard is interested in leaving the club due to the lack of game minutes.

“I can confirm that there is a concrete offer for him and that we are thinking about it. I have a feeling that he also wants to change.”

Just this Saturday Meré was not considered for the game against Bayern Munich, in what is the second game in a row in which the central defender is not part of Koln’s squad.

Meré, 24 years old, has participated in nine games so far this season, of which eight have been in the Bundesliga and the rest was in the Cup.

Meré came to Koln from Sporting de Gijón, a team with which he played 63 games in which he added 5,521 minutes of participation, which took them to the German club in the summer of 2017.

With the German team, he has played 96 matches with 7,749 minutes of action in which he has scored two goals and one assist. However, Meré’s participation has come to less, a situation for which he would seek a change of scenery.

Santiago Solari’s America wants to renew the central defense, an area in which they recently lost Emanuel Aguilera, who joined the ranks of Atlas.

HOW ARE THE OTHER SIGNINGS GOING?

Paul Arriola will arrive at the Eagles from the D.C.United. The Mexican-American player comes to reinforce the wingers of the club with the advantage that despite his American nationality he would play as a player trained in Mexico and would not occupy a place as a foreigner on the team.

On the topic of Paul Solari the negotiation between America and Colo-Colo He has had important advances in the last few hours that place the Argentine one step away from reaching El Nido. The Americanists sent the second offer to the Chilean team, which has met the expectations of the cacique more and everything works for Solari to be an Americanist player if the talks follow the same course. As in any negotiation, it only remains to refine details to consider it as a fact.

These three additions would be joining those of Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan dos Santos and Diego Valdes to face the current tournament and with this America would close its squad for the tournament on the subject of incorporations.