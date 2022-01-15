Necaxa vs. Monterrey; Where to see the match? Here we tell you

After starting the Clausura 2022 tournament, the Rayos del Necaxa will receive the visit of the Rayados del Monterrey within the framework of Day 2 of Liga MX at 9:00 p.m. on the field of the Victoria stadium in Aguascalientes.

The hydro-warm team started the season with a setback against the Bravos de Juárez, which sowed the distrust of the fans about the project that just started under the direction of the Argentine strategist, Pablo Guede.

On the other hand, the set of Javier “El Vasco” Aguirre He again had forceful problems, a situation that continues and continues to increase the pressure on the royal team, since it is one of the most expensive soccer squads in our country and fails to give the expected performance in the club’s attack.

Although this situation could be reversed in the near future, since both the board and the coach have their hopes pinned on the former player of the Cruz Azul Machine, louis romo so that it can provide that ingredient that the “Gang” has lacked in recent times. It is worth mentioning that the 26-year-old footballer missed the first day, after testing positive for Covid-19 and that he is now fully recovered.

Where to see the match?

The match between Necaxa and Rayados del Monterrey will take place this Friday, January 14, 2022 at 9:00 p.m., central Mexico time, a meeting that you can enjoy through the TUDN signal and by TV Azteca on open television.

📅 When is it played? Friday January 14

⏰ What time is it played? 9:00 p.m.

🏟 Where is it played? victory stadium

📺 Who transmits it? TUDN/ TV Azteca