MTV Movie Awards 2015: How did Robert Downey Jr. thank ‘The Avengers’? | THE PRESS

The actor Robert Downey Jr. received the Generation award at the last gala of the mtv Movie Awards and his companions from the film ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ they bowed to him, a fact that he thanked in a message on his account Twitter.

Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth Y Chris Evans They were present on stage accompanying him.

“Many of the avengers came to mtv to give me the Generation award. Thanks so much for the good clean fun!” he wrote. Twitter.

During his acceptance speech, the actor Robert Downey Jr. he recalled how he was successful in show business and how he failed due to his addictions.

“I dedicated a lot to the party. I have squandered, I have resisted and I have repented”, he affirmed while encouraging the people in the auditorium to “have big dreams, work hard and keep a clean nose”, that is, do not fall into cocaine.

The actor received the Generation Award at the mtv Movie Awards 2015, for his great career in the cinema and also presented a preview of the fight between Hulk and the Mark Hulkbuster from Hombre de Hierro, on the tape ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’.

