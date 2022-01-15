Microsoft discontinues Xbox One consoles

microsoft has stopped manufacturing all xbox one consoles. The software giant originally discontinued the xbox onex and the xbox one sdigital before the launch of the Xbox Series X, then stopped manufacturing the xbox one s quietly in late 2020, which left retailers selling off their remaining stock.

“To focus on the production of Xbox Series X/S, we stopped the production of all Xbox One consoles at the end of 2020 ”, says Cindy Walker, senior director of product marketing for the Xbox console, in a statement to the specialized site The Verge.

Sony will make around a million PS4 consoles in 2022

The confirmation of microsoft comes just as a Bloomberg report suggested that Sony had planned to end PS4 production by the end of 2021, but that the company will now make around a million PS4 consoles by 2022. Sony has confirmed that PS4 production is still ongoing, amid the two fighting. Microsoft and Sony to meet the demand for their latest consoles xbox series x Y PS5.

But nevertheless, microsoft seems capable of meeting the demand for the $299 Xbox Series S. At the time of publishing, the Xbox Series S is available on both Amazon in the UK and in Best Buy in the US Speaking just after the Xbox Series X/S launched in 2020, Xbox boss Phil Spencer told The Verge that the company had built more consoles xbox series x that S-series, but which would eventually win the lower price of the Series S.

“In fact, we can build more [chips] of the S Series in the same matrix space [de chips] that we can build with Series X,” Spencer said. That’s a key reason why we’re seeing steady Xbox Series S stock, along with Microsoft’s decision to quietly discontinue the Xbox Series S. xbox one s in favor of its next-gen consoles.

Also read: They spend more than 300 thousand pesos in a bar; bill payment goes viral

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta