Meryl Streep on the subway? Yes, but this story attributed to him is false

One of the Hollywood icon actresses is undoubtedly Meryl Streep, who has given us great movies and great memes, so it wasn’t surprising that someone invented a bit of disinformation about her.

It turns out that in recent days a photograph has gone viral on social networks, the one that —according to the history with which they share it— shows us one young meryl streep using public transportation and heartbroken over being turned down for the king kong movie. Did you see her?

Also read: Eating and pedaling at McDonald’s? Yes, but the goal is not “to be fit”

So you have to know that this story that has already been shared more than 87 thousand times has some lies that no fan of the actress or lover of the truth should miss.

via GIPHY

The first thing we can say about this is that although meryl Streep is capable of making us tremble by becoming Miranda Presley, It is false that he already has up to 18 Oscars.

Let’s see.

history didn’t happen like that

According to what is shared on social networks, at least since 2015, it was supposedly the actress herself who posted the photo and the alleged story, but that is completely false.

In addition, they put in Spanish the text attributed to him:

This is me on my way home after audition for king kong, where they told me I was too ugly for the role… I took a deep breath and replied “I’m sorry that’s your opinion but only one in a sea of ​​thousands” (…) Today I have 18 Oscars”.

It is true that the producers of King Kong rejected Meryl Streep and she told it herself The Graham Norton Show, where she said that producer Dino de Laurentiis considered her too “brutta” (ugly in Italian), to act in the film.

Buuuut… he didn’t say anything about taking a photo in the Metro after she was rejected for King Kong, a film that finally starred Jessica Lange.

And he didn’t say simply because that photo was taken five years later.

The Dino De Laurentiis film was released in 1976 and the photo of Meryl Streep on the New York subway was taken in August 1981. The author of the image is called Ted Thai, who at the time was working for the magazine Time.

Lee: Don’t look up : can a 10 km meteorite destroy the earth? (and other science questions about the netflix movie)

Another detail that we cannot miss is that, as much as it pains us to say it, Meryl Streep doesn’t have 18 Oscars; Although she has been nominated 21 times, she has only won three.

via GIPHY

In this timeline it is important to mention that two years after being turned down for King Kong, Meryl Streep received her first Oscar nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The hunter. Although he did not win, a year later he did thanks to his performance in the film Kramer vs. Kramer.

So that picture of Meryl Streep in the Subway was taken when she was not only already famous, but had also already won a Oscar.

His second award came in 1982, a year after his photo in the Metro, for his leading role in the film Sophie’s decision; and 30 years later he won the third statuette for his work on The woman of iron where she gave life to Margaret Thatcher herself, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

So if you’re going to share the Photo of Meryl Streep on the New York Subway, remember that it does not show the recently rejected actress.

via GIPHY