LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged.

The actress and the rapper have decided to legalize their eccentric relationship, according to videos they posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

Fox shared a video of Kelly kneeling at the top of some outdoor stairs, under the tree where the two say they fell in love in July 2020.

“Somehow, a year and a half later, after we had been through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Fox wrote in the post. “And just like in all the lives before this one, and in all the lives that will follow, I said yes.”

An Instagram video from Kelly shows Fox wearing the two fused rings she had made for the occasion, with a diamond and an emerald forming “the dark heart that is our love.”

Fox ended his post by saying “and then we drank each other’s blood,” a moment not shown in the video.

This would be the second marriage for Fox, 35, known for her work on “Transformers.” She was married from 2010 to 2021 with actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she has three children.

Kelly, 31, has never been married before. He has a daughter from a previous relationship.