Meeting actor Mahershala Ali in Swan Song

His countenance imposes on foreground. But as the talk flows, her warmth comes through, as does her sharp intelligence. He is Mahershala Ali, one of the best actors in recent years and one of the most influential people in the film industry.

His success it has not arrived by luck; has been your acting commitment the one that has consolidated it in Hollywood. The most recent of his challenges came from the hand of Apple TV+: Swan Song.

In this film, which premiere late last year, Ali takes us on a intense emotional journey, when interpreting Cameron, a man willing to replace himself for love to your familyafter being diagnosed with an incurable disease. thus arises Jack, distorted reflection of his person.

Find out what it meant to Ali portray these two characters it is the starting point of an unusual conversation. The acclaimed actor answers Forbes Life with total sincerity, when asked his opinion on the decision of Cameron:

“I think I would be inclined to follow the natural order of things; understand that one day the end will come and that none of us can determine when it will be” MAHERSHALA ALI

think of a double lead can be complex, but twice winner of Oscar for Best Supporting Actor (for Moonlight and Green Book) meant one of the most enriching experiences.

“The easiest part was jumping into each character’s shoes because their roles were always so clear. One is a man facing his mortality, while the other has all the hopes in the world MAHERSHALA ALI

The actor makes it clear that, to become involved in a draft, there must be one powerful story in between.

“What I prioritize to accept a new challenge is to analyze how good the scriptt. It is very difficult to get a film works. Because, I seek to connect deeply with the story and with the director, be it a man or a woman. For me, it is very important that, in addition to its exceptional capabilities, the director be an open person, a good collaborator”, he assures, while showing his admiration for the entire team that participated in the feature film, which also allowed explore his facet as a producer.

Mahershala Ali He says that he is always on the lookout for new challenges in its career. and his arrival at marvel universe to give life to Blade confirm what was said.

Another challenge at the door is a personal project which will see the light in a couple of years. The actor will participate in the film Leave the World Behindwhere will you share credits with Julia Roberts.

