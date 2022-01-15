Mazda3 and Mazda CX-5 2022 arrive in Mexico: price and official launch

Two of the vehicles that Mazda sells in our country are already available in your model-year 2022 with some different characteristics compared to 2021.

Mazda3 hatchback 2022

According to the automaker, the Mazda3 is its first model to adopt the evolved version of the KODO design, which Mazda defines as “the expression of the beauty of instantaneous movement seen in living beings”.

In this model year, Mazda has only three versions available: i Sport, i Grand Touring Y Signature; the 2021 Grand Touring s was no longer included. On the other hand, the two engines are maintained: the 2.5L SKYACTIV-G and the 2.5L Turbo SKYACTIV-G.

For this reason, they also maintain 186 horses of power in the versions i Sport Y i Grand Touring, while the Signature you stay with 227hp Y 310 lb-ft of torque.

All three trim levels arrive with wheels 18 inches aluminum alloy, dynamic stability control, electric steering, anti-lock brakes (ABS), brake assist (BA) and electronic brake force distribution (EBD).





Also, they all bring sunroof, daytime running lights, leather-wrapped steering wheel with height and depth adjustment, power driver’s seat with eight-way adjustment and memory, eight-inch screen and connection to Apple Car Play Y Android car.

Starting prices for each trim level are: 424,900 pesos for the iSport, 474,900 pesos the i Grand Touring and 544,900 pesos at Signature.

Mazda CX-5 2022

Mazda’s SUV is also already available in Mexico in its 2022 model year. Like the Mazda3, the CX-5 2022 also said goodbye in Mexico to a version, the i Grand Touring, so the trim levels look like this: i Sport,s Grand Touring Y Signature.





The motorization is also available in a motor 2.5L SKYACTIV-G for i Sport and s Grand Touring, while the 2.5 Turbo SKYACTIV-G it stays at the top of the Signature range.

In the case of power, it remains the same as in 2021, 188 horsepower in the i Sport and s Grand Touring, while the Signature reaches 228hp Y 310 lb-ft of torque.

The wheels are also different in the versions; in the i Sport version they are 17 inches with aluminum alloy and in the s Grand Touring and Signature of 19 inches also with that alloy.





Other features that only the versions include Grand Touring Y Signature They are: the sunroof, LED Steerable Headlamps (AFLS) with auto on/off feature, and wireless charger.

In terms of connectivity, the i Sport and Signature versions come with Apple CarPlay wireless, while all three have support for Apple Car Play Y Android Auto via cable.

On the subject of safety, Mazda integrated series in the CX-5 front, side airbags Y curtain sides, anchorage system for baby seat in the rear seat (ISOFIX) and tire pressure monitoring system.

Prices for these three trim levels are: i Sport from 533,900 pesos, s Grand Touring from 593,900 and Signature in 653,900 pesos.