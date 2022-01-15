Matt Damon influenced Ben Affleck to leave the role of Batman: “I was not happy”

Ben Affleck accepted that his friend, actor Matt Damon, had a great influence on him and pushed him to leave behind the role of Batman, after the Justice League tape.

Despite the fact that Affleck argued, when he left the interpretation of the Knight of the Night, reasons for physical and emotional health, he now recognized that his friend had a lot to do with the decision.

During an interview that Damon himself did to Affleck, due to the promotion of The Tender Bar, both reflected on the career of the protagonist of Gone Girl.

After recalling some of Affleck’s steps in the cinema, the actors touched on the theme of Batman.

“I had a really low experience on Justice League, for a lot of different reasons. Without blaming anyone, many things happened. But really what it was is that I wasn’t happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. And then some really bad things happened, horrible things. But, that’s when I thought: I’m not going to do that anymore,” Affleck explained.

We suggest: Ben Affleck uses the identity of Batman to fulfill the dream of a child suffering from cancer

Then, turning to Damon, he said that by telling him, the actor gave him the courage to leave him.

“I actually talked to you about it and you were a major influence on that decision,” Affleck said.

“I want to do the things that bring me joy. Then we went and did Last Duel and I had fun every day with this movie. I wasn’t the star, I wasn’t nice. I was a villain. It wasn’t all that I thought it was supposed to be when I started, and yet it was a wonderful experience. And it was all just things that came up that I wasn’t chasing after.”

The Last Duel, the new film from director Ridley Scott, will be released this coming October 15. Its cast consists of Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. 🛡🗡pic.twitter.com/Rp0CB4DGlG — Entucineastas 🎞 (@entucineastas) July 20, 2021

A few days earlier, Jennifer Lopez’s partner said that the difficult production process of the film version of Justice League was key in his decision to change the course of his career and focus on projects that he is truly passionate about.