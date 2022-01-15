Matt Damon convinced Ben Affleck to stop being Batman after a bad experience

Ben Affleck will play Batman for the last time in The Flash, the film starring Ezra Miller and directed by Andy Muschietti. And although Bruce Wayne was one of those roles he had dreamed of since he was a child, the actor decided to move away from the DC character thanks, among other factors, to the advice of his partner and great friend. Matt Damon, which convinced him to call it quits after Justice League.

This was confirmed by both interpreters in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in which Affleck spoke about his goodbye to the protector of Gotham and confessed that it was his partner, with whom he won the Oscar for best original screenplay for Good Will Hunting, who encouraged him to distance himself from Batman after the bad experience on the set of Justice League, a filming that Affleck himself describes as “horrible”.

I had a really horrible experience on Justice League for a variety of reasons. Without wanting to blame anyone, many things happened. But, really, he wasn’t happy anymore. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. And then some really terrible things happened. Terrible. But, it was at that moment when I thought, I’m not going to do this anymore,” the actor admitted while addressing Damon, alluding to him being the “main reason for making that decision.”

I want to do things that make me happy. Later we did ‘The Last Duel’ and I had fun every day with this movie. I wasn’t the star, I wasn’t likeable, I was a villain, and I wasn’t everything I thought I was supposed to be when I started. And yet it was a wonderful experience. And it was all things that were coming up, I wasn’t chasing them,” Affleck confessed about the Riddley Scott film.

Before finally abandoning the mantle of Batman, fans of the DC Cinematic Universe will be able to see Affleck in the solo movie of The Flash, in which he will coincide with Michael Keaton’s Batman, who takes up the character thirty years after the successful sequel to the film directed by Tim Burton.

For his part, Matt Damon will once again make a cameo in the superhero movie as the false Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder and whose premiere is scheduled for July 8, 2022. In addition, he has also confirmed his participation in Christopher Nolan’s ambitious project, Oppenheimer, a film centered on the figure of J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb to the Which will be played by Cillian Murphy.

