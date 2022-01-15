Marco García suffered a fibula fracture in the game against Gallos Blancos

Marco Garciamidfielder of Cougars, has a fracture in the fibula of his right leg, but it will be until Monday when it will be determined whether or not he will be operated on, and therefore the time that the youth squad will be out of the courts will be known.

And it is that, in last Friday’s game against the white roosters, after scoring the second of the three goals with which they won, the university player made a move in which he ended up hurting himself.

Possible fracture of the fibula of GARCÍA, of PUMAS. In Mexico City they will make the plates to confirm.

At the end of the match, the auriazul youth squad, who is going through a great individual moment, had to be transferred to the Mexico City for your evaluation.

Unfortunately, this is not the first serious injury suffered by the midfielder, because in 2020 the ligament in his left knee was torn, he underwent surgery and in the end he was out of action for months, until he began to recover and was summoned to Tabasco Cougars and later to the first team where from the last tournament he had been active.

