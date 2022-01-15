LG, Blue, video games and movies

We bring you our best recommendations of the day so you can take advantage of the best discounts and offers available right now on Amazon.

Computing and accessories

🎙 Do you want to record a podcast, stream or listen to yourself better at meetings? The Blue Yeti Snowball Microphone is at its lowest price to date.

Amazon Mexico with 33% discount. Buy it for MX$ 939

Amazon USA buy it for USD$34.95

To improve your productivity when working at home, what we most recommend is a monitor. Today you can take advantage of the discount that the LG 24GN600-B Gaming of 23.8 inches and that has AMD FreeSync technology, which will allow you to have more fluid images.

buy it at Amazon Mexico with 14% discount for MX$5,399 and that it has the possibility of being paid up to 15 MSI. In Amazon USA buy it for USD$ 229.

Logitech’s Pebble M50 mouse with Bluetooth connection in white is 41% off and you can buy it right now at MX$ 294. In Amazon USA you can buy it with a 12% discount for USD$26.43.

Video game

These are the best discount titles for your Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for Xbox Series X and Xbox One has 43% discount on Amazon Mexico where you can buy it for MX$ 849. For PS5 you can buy it for MX$ 921.

If you want to read more about this game, here we leave the review.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch has 27% discount on Amazon Mexico where you can buy it for MX$ 1,020. In Amazon USA you can buy it in its digital version for USD$59.88.

Also for your Nintendo Switch you can buy one 128GB SanDisk memory card. Has 42% discount on Amazon Mexico where you can buy it for MX$451. In Amazon USA you can buy it with an 18% discount for $24.68.

For Playstation 5 you can take advantage of the discount on one of the best games of last year. ‘Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’ what in Amazon Mexico costs MX$1,190 due to the 34% discount right now. In Amazon USA find it at $69.99.

Films

If you are a fan of the 007 movies, then you should take advantage of this offer that includes the movies recorded by actor Daniel Craig on Blu-ray in 4K UHD quality and that is currently 59% off. Buy it on Amazon Mexico for MX$616.

Meanwhile in Amazon USA has a 54% discount and you can buy it for $29.99 USD.

The ‘Frozen 2’ Steelbook, which includes the movie on Blu-ray and DVD, is in Amazon Mexico by MX$ 309 and in United States by USD$ 20.

