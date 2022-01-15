Leonardo DiCaprio congratulates Ecuador for expanding the Galapagos Marine Reserve

american actor Leonardo Dicaprio congratulated Ecuador after the president William Lasso signed this Friday, January 14, 2022, the executive decree through which the extension of the Marine Reserve of the Galapagos Islands was expanded.

Through his Twitter account actor Y environmentalist wrote: “The new area protects wildlife in the Marine Corridor that connects the Galapagos Marine Reserve with the recently expanded marine reserves of Costa Rica.”

congrats to #Ecuador –today, President @LassoGuillermo expanded marine protections around the #Galapagos Islands. The new area protects wildlife in the #MarineCorridor connecting the Galapagos Marine Reserve to Costa Rica’s newly expanded marine reserves. #30×30 (📷: Alex Hearn) pic.twitter.com/3vuJcNRSkm — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 14, 2022

Ecuador inaugurated this Friday a large reserve around the Galapagos in a ceremony in the waters of the archipelago and with the participation of international leaders who wanted to support a decision which represents a further step in the establishment of the greatest marine protected area of the planet.

The meeting, which was attended by the Colombian president, Ivan Duke; former US president bill clinton and high-level delegations from Costa Rica and Panama, took place aboard the Sierra Negra ship, docked in the bay of Puerto Ayora, on the island of Santa Cruz.

“A protected ocean will protect us from climate change,” said President Lasso after signing the decree that formalizes the creation of this new reservation that understands 60,000 square kilometers, which will add to the existing protected areas of 138,000.

A select group of dignitaries and personalities, including the renowned environmentalist and president of the organization Mission Blue, Sylvia Earle, six ministers of the Ecuadorian Government, diplomatic representatives and visiting delegations took part in the event that took place on the aft deck of the ship, anchored half a kilometer from the island’s port.

The new reserve will establish a marine corridor between the Galapagos and the Costa Rican Coco Island, known as the “migra via” for being a place of passage for dozens of protected species.