Leonardo DiCaprio becomes MEME for his “tummy”; here the best

It is no secret to anyone that Leonardo DiCaprio was and will continue to be one of the best actors that Hollywood has had in a long time and his most recent work with Netflix proves it again.

And it is that at 47 years of age, the actor of American origin has demonstrated his versatility in many professional jobs, which have already earned him an award from the academy.

The Hollywood actor embarked on a new adventure with the monster of streaming in the company of a cast of mess including Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande and more.

Just a few weeks after the premiere of “Don’t look up” it is still placed in the top 10 of several countries, which continues to prove that it is still one of the greatest exponents of the big screen.

In addition to his artistic career, DiCaprio is still in force and hand in hand with different organizations in preserving marine life in the seas, since many species have disappeared thanks to large companies.

But now, the actor returns to give what to talk about through social networks, to such an extent that it becomes a meme for how he has neglected his figure over the years, because now he was seen much more overweight .

caribbean vacation

Just a few months after finishing his work for Netflix, the actor decided to take a well-deserved vacation in the company of his girlfriend, the model Camila Morrone, on the coast of Saint Barth.

Through social networks, a series of images have been viralized where the 47-year-old “Titanic” actor and the 24-year-old model were seen chatting with friends, dancing, having lunch.

However, what has attracted the most attention is that the actor has gained weight, to the extent that it has become a meme through social networks.

And it is that the actor’s fans have dared to ensure that the holidays have begun to show the consequences, because on the beach the actor showed a great “belly”.

Other Internet users have dared to ensure that the actor has not continued with the exercise routines because he knows that he is no longer one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood.

