Leonardo DiCaprio and Netflix try to save the world from a comical global catastrophe

Together with caper movie by The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, ‘Red Notice’, We are facing Netflix’s most powerful bet for the remainder of the year. A blockbuster with a cast that takes your breath away which will be released on a very important date: no less than December 24. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence will be joined in ‘Don’t Look Up’ by Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande.

In this ambitious film, of an unprecedented scale for the streaming platform, mixes comedy, choral drama and catastrophe film: a couple of mediocre astronomers they must undertake a huge media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that will destroy the Earth. There are only six months left until the comet impact, but gaining the attention of an audience is extremely difficult.

armageddon again

Oscar-winner Adam McKay, who has already worked in dramas with casts of bells like ‘The Big Bet’, will be in charge of orchestrating the disaster, but who He is known above all for his magnificent comedies with Will Ferrell in the lead, such as ‘The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy’, ‘Spent around’ or ‘Brothers by balls’. Will you want to channel some of that chaotic semi-improvised comedy into this baffling race to save the planet?

What is clear is that Netflix seeks not to lose its presence as a producer of exclusive content after a 2021 in which he had to measure himself with the simultaneous releases in theaters and streaming of two giants with much more experience: Warner with HBO Max and Disney with Disney +. ‘Red Notice’ and ‘Don’t look up’ are his ‘Mank’ and ‘The Irishman’ for this year, and after the result of this ordeal we may see how the streaming landscape takes shape in 2022.