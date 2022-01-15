Layún defends himself from his “haters” with statistics that include him along with James, Deco and Hulk

The side of America assures that some in Mexico think that he only went on vacation to European soccer.

The side of America, Miguel Layún, defended himself on social networks from fans who criticize his time on the Old Continent. The Aztec shared an image that highlights his high performance in Portugal with the porto.

Through their official accounts, Layoun, 33, boasted a report from a Lusitanian newspaper that highlighted him for being the footballer who played the fewest games to reach 20 assists in the Portuguese Championship. In the image you can see the names of the Colombian James Rodriguez, The Portuguese Deco, Quaresma and Joao Moutinhoas well as the Brazilian Hulk.

Miguel Layún commands center with Porto Getty Images

“Just for mam… presumptuous and yes… also for the haters who say I went for a walk to Europe”, wrote Layoun.

The Instagram post quickly went viral on social media and figures like Iker Casillas, Chicharito, Álvaro Fidalgo, Oribe Peralta and Oliver Torres They showed their support for the Mexican through their comments. So far, the image has more than 67 thousand likes.

More here not Mexico many falam that eu foi of fairs for Europe hand! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/KrrGwx5OXK – Miguel Layun (@Miguel_layun) January 14, 2022

Miguel Layun emigrated to Europe in 2015 to play for watford from England and managed to help the club to promotion to the premier league. In the summer of that same year, Layoun was booked by porto, team in which he was until 2018. The last clubs of Miguel in Europe were Seville Y Villarreal, where his step was inconsequential.