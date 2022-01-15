LaMelo Ball is ready to return to the Hornets

LaMelo Ball, starting base of the Charlotte Hornets, has left the NBA’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19, and he’s ready to return to his team, according to league correspondent Marc Stein.

Ball entered the infected list exactly 9 days ago, and having played his last game on December 1, when the Hornets lost to the milwaukee bucks.

In that game, Ball finished with 36 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals in 41 minutes of play.

First year All Star?

The second-year point guard is showing why he was named Rookie of the Year the previous campaign, greatly improving his productivity, so much so that he could receive his first selection all-starrubbing elbows with the best of the best.

Ball, in 24 games so far this season, is averaging 20 points, 8.3 assists, 77 rebounds, and 1.9 steals, with impeccable percentages of 39.1 on three-pointers and 90 on free throws.

