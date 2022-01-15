Lamar Odom sends a strong message to Khloé Kardashian after Tristan Thompson’s infidelity

United States.- Khloé Kardashian recently enjoyed a morning training session, this in the midst of the paternity problem of her ex and father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Yesterday, Khloé uploaded boomerangs on her Instagram stories in which she was riding the stair machine at the gym. This was accompanied by the following message: “Rise and shine!!! Let’s do it.”

Likewise, she showed her turned legs in white leggings with black, she also wore black Nike tennis shoes.

It should be noted that yesterday, Khloé was seen slimming down while out with her little girl True and her niece Dream.

the younger sister of kim kardashian received a big blow after it was revealed that his now ex-partner had a child with the coach Maralee Nichols, this while they were together in March 2021.

After the paternity results came out, the NBA player apologized to Khloé. However, the ex of the businesswoman, Lamar Odon, messaged her in an interview he had with TMZ recently.

When asked if he had gotten close to her, he said: ‘No, I haven’t had any luck getting close to her. She’s going to be fine, she’s a strong girl.”

About what he would say to her if he saw her, he stated: “Man, what would I say to her? Be strong, keep your faith in God and be strong for your daughter.”

On the Tristan scandal, he indicated: “That guy is corny for that”