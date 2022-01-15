Ladbrokes Launches Shocking Campaign Starring Popular Actor Mark Wahlberg (Video)

The Entain Group has highlighted that the new national campaign aims to make horse racing even more exciting, and sees Wahlberg as “Mike Iceberg”, Ladbrokes’ new Chief Entertainment Officer (CEO). Iceberg has coined the term “Ladbroke It” which is all about turning up the dial on excitement and entertainment.

Ladbrokes, part of Entain, has launched its latest brand campaign in Australia called “Ladbroke It”, for which it has hired Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg to help make racing more exciting.

The Entain Group has highlighted that the new national campaign aims to make horse racing even more exciting, and sees Wahlberg as “Mike Iceberg”, Ladbrokes’ new Chief Entertainment Officer (CEO). Iceberg has coined the term “Ladbroke It” which is all about turning up the dial on excitement and entertainment.

Commenting on this new campaign, Mark Wahlberg comments: “Australians have a great sense of humor and it was so much fun bringing ‘Mike Iceberg’ to life. It has been fantastic to work with Ladbrokes and I like that this campaign encourages people to gamble responsibly.”

“Ladbrokes is committed to encouraging Australian punters to play safely and stay in control of how they bet and play. “Ladbroke It” is about making having a bet even more fun and unmissable for punters, while at the same time being sensibly enjoyed.”

In this sense, the company seeks to bring to more than 8 million Australians its message “Stay in control”, which helps Australian bettors understand that if it is no longer entertaining, it is time to leave.

James Burnett, Group Marketing Director, Ladbrokes Australia, said securing Wahlberg’s services and filming the campaign in the midst of a global pandemic had been challenging but very rewarding, explaining “Mark brings the entertainment factor, at the same time which can convey the important message that if it’s no longer enjoyable, you need to know when to walk away.”

The “Ladbroke It” campaign will run nationally in Australia throughout the year across broadcast, print, digital, social and out-of-home platforms.

Here are two spectacular videos from this campaign:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhDY66XcKKU

