Kylie Jenner’s baby dad Travis Scott shares a rare photo while relaxing on the beach just two months after the Astroworld tragedy

KYLIE Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott shared a rare photo while relaxing on the beach nearly two months after the Astroworld Festival tragedy, which claimed the lives of around 10 people.

Travis, 30, appeared to be working on his tan in an Instagram story.

The Jackboys rapper sat in the sand with his back to the camera.

Stormi’s father had on a sun hat as he posed shirtless for the shot.

The ocean and its clear blue waves were in the background.

It’s unclear who took the snap of Travis while sunbathing.

BABY PARTY

Kylie, 24, who is expecting her second child with the rap star, recently shared her lavish baby shower on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared photos of a white heart, carved wooden giraffes, white flowers, and a DIOR stroller that costs around $5K.

The reality star also took a group photo with her mother Kris Jenner, 66, and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell.

Travis and Kylie are the parents of their three-year-old daughter Stormi.

ASTRONOMICAL WORLD

In the aftermath of the Astroworld Festival, which left about 10 people dead and hundreds injured while Kyle’s baby daddy was performing.

In November 2021, Travis took to social media and apologized to his fans.

In a statement posted on Twitter, he said: “I am absolutely devastated by what happened last night.

“My prayers are with the families and everyone affected by what happened at the Astroworld Festival.”

He added: “Houston police have my full support as they continue to investigate the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support families in need.

“Thank you to the Houston Police Department, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. I love you all.”

An emotional Travis later took to Instagram, saying he was “devastated” by what had happened.

The rapper repeated that he “could never imagine something like this happening.”

Kylie also shared a statement, mentioning that she and her baby daddy were “devastated.”

Travis was dropped from the musical lineup of the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

‘SO TRAGIC’

Recently, Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox, 31, revealed on her Forbidden Fruits podcast that she “was there.”

The Uncut Gems actress continued, “In my opinion, that’s the worst way to die: seeing your favorite artist.

“Watch your favorite artist but just suffocate under humans and get smashed to death and trampled on.”

The actress concluded by calling the incident “so, so tragic and so unfortunate.”

