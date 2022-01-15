Kylie Jenner Promotes ‘New Products’ In Rare Video After Star Delayed Holiday Makeup Line Following Astroworld Tragedy

KYLIE Jenner promoted her “new products” in a rare video after the reality star delayed her Christmas makeup line following the Astroworld tragedy, which claimed the lives of about 10 people.

Kylie, 24, got excited announcing that her Kylie Cosmetics line would be “officially available” in Nordstrom stores in an Instagram story.

In the short clip, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said, “Thank you guys for all the love. Go see it!”

She concluded, “I can’t wait for you to try it.”

The caption read: “Stay tuned for more details.”

The reality star was wearing a purple top and her lips were noticeably swollen in the short video.

Her brown hair was curly and flowed past her shoulders.

It also added an Instagram filter to look brilliant.

After taking a break from social media, Kylie returned in December 2021 and shared a clip of applying lip oil.

THE DELAY

In November 2021, The Sun exclusively revealed that Kylie’s Christmas makeup launch had been delayed.

Kylie Cosmetics had previously launched her holiday collection on November 19 for the past four years in a row.

There was no sign of the 2021 palette and lip kits due to the Travis Astroworld Festival scandal, which left about 10 people dead and hundreds injured.

THE TRAGEDY OF THE ASTRONOMICAL WORLD

In November 2021, the music star took to social media and apologized to her fans.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Travis, 30, said: “I am absolutely devastated by what happened last night.

“My prayers are with the families and everyone affected by what happened at the Astroworld Festival.”

He added: “Houston police have my full support as they continue to investigate the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support families in need.

“Thank you to the Houston Police Department, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. I love you all.”

An emotional Travis later took to Instagram, saying he was “devastated” by what had happened.

The rapper repeated that he “could never imagine something like this happening.”

Kylie also shared a statement and mentioned that she and her partner were “devastated.”

Travis was recently removed from the musical lineup for the upcoming Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

THE BABY PARTY

The KUWTK star, who is expecting her second child with Travis, recently shared her extravagant baby shower on Instagram.

He is! star shared photos of a white heart, carved wooden giraffes, white flowers, and a DIOR stroller that costs around $5K.

The reality star also took a group photo with her mother Kris Jenner, 66, and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell.

Travis and Kylie are the parents of their three-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner seen for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy while posting an Instagram video amid hints she ‘gave birth’