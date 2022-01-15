Kylie Jenner bashes Kim Kardashian’s ego

Kim Kardashian may be one of the most famous Kardashians in show business, but on social media she is under the shadow that Kylie Jenner has managed to impose. And it is that her little sister has become the first woman to reach 300 million followers on said platform.

This has undoubtedly been a real blow to Kim’s ego, because in this network she was the queen within the clan. While among the female gender the one who ruled was none other than Selena Gomez. However, her year of absence on this platform led her to fall behind Kylie, but not completely relegated.

Selena at the moment remains firm and solid with her 289 fans in the network. Although he recently assured that he does not keep an eye on what happens in it, because he no longer allows Instagram to dictate his behavior.

It should be noted that Kylie packs a punch in every one of her posts. Because her fans seem to love every photo she posts, Sometimes giving him more than 10 million likes, especially in images where he does not pose as if it were a photo session.

For example, this publication in which he obtained more than 14 million likes. And beware that the video in which she told the world that she was pregnant added more than 156 million views.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTpRGJErb4_/

While Kim in the last three months the most she has managed to add on Instagram in terms of likes is more than six million 800 thousand likes.

It seems that fans love the Jenner surname more than the Kardashian because Kylie Jenner has surpassed her entire family and the rest of the famous women in the world by reaching 300 million followers on said platform. PBut beware, the former queen, Selene Gómez, comes close with 289 followers. Could it be that Kyle’s crown will not last long?

Read more:

Kylie Jenner becomes the first woman with 300 million followers on Instagram

Fan obsessed with Kylie Jenner arrested for violating a restraining order that the model had against him

A jilted woman causes problems: The woman with whom Tristan was unfaithful to Khloé accuses Kylie of infidelity